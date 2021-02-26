POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WALA) -- The Grand Hotel is gearing up for a busy spring and summer season with a job fair.

It's next Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the hotel's conference center from 1 until 6 p.m.

Just park in the event parking lot across the street.

Temperatures will be taken at the door, and masks are required. Don't forget to bring some resumes.

If you plan on going to the job fair, you will need to fill out an online application first, at pchresorts.com/careers.