Keeping up with the growth in Baldwin County continues to be a challenge for the school system. There has been new school construction from Bay Minette to Orange Beach over the last year, but what does the future hold for one of the fastest growing parts of the county?
Highway 31 between Spanish Fort and Stapleton is exploding with development. The Stonebridge community is one of the fastest growing in the county and new home construction is happening at a frenzied pace. A new road will eventually connect to Highway 59, north of Loxley. Many who live in the area hope a new school will come with it.
“Yes. I hope with the attention as Spanish Fort has grown because of all the people that have moved here, I hope too that the school system…with the school system comes new schools and smaller class sizes,” said resident and real estate agent, Daniela Nielsen.
Spanish Fort High School is already adding a new classroom addition and gym. Rockwell Elementary has undergone two expansions, including a new classroom wing and cafeteria. Student enrollment there has jumped by 23% since 2015. School officials said there are ongoing, private discussions about where in the county to plan for the next expansion.
“There’s talks about do we add on to existing schools there in Spanish Fort? Do we build a school? But like I said, that right now, that’s in the planning stage,” said Baldwin County Schools superintendent, Eddie Tyler. “There are no definite plans because if we plan to do something definite, we’ve got to know that we have our finances in place.”
Tyler said with all the development, it’s a moving target, but the Stonebridge area is a possibility.
“Right now, there is no plans definitely, that we’ve brought to the Board saying, ‘Would you bless a brand-new school at this dot?’ But the Board has ideas of areas we’ve talked about,” Tyler explained. “We’ve talked about is there something in the Malbis area? Is there something in the Stonebridge area? Is there something on four-lane 59?”
Tyler said developers in Stonebridge have made it known land would be made available to build a new school. Any definitive plans for new school projects won’t likely be made public until early 2020.
