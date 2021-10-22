GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores Police arrested a Pensacola man in connection with a string of car break-ins, but he didn't do them alone, authorities said.
Police say Erick Smith Jr. was in a group which broke into multiple vehicles near Cotton Creek Drive in June. Investigators said the group was back at it again in September targeting vehicles along Regency Road and East 1st Street.
Smith is charged with breaking and entering along with theft.
If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to give the Gulf Shores Police Department a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.