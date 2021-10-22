GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores Police arrested a Pensacola man in connection with a string of car break-ins, but he didn't do them alone, authorities said.

Police say Erick Smith Jr. was in a group which broke into multiple vehicles near Cotton Creek Drive in June. Investigators said the group was back at it again in September targeting vehicles along Regency Road and East 1st Street.

Smith is charged with breaking and entering along with theft.

If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to give the Gulf Shores Police Department a call.