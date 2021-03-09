GULF SHORES, Ala. --Officers with the Gulf Shores Police Department responded to a reported vehicle theft this morning just before 8:00 a.m.

It was reported that an employee had stolen a company vehicle and attempted to hide the vehicle in the 15000 block of State Hwy 180.

The suspect, Joshua Joseph Lepore, (AKA Joshua E. Orzehoski), 29, fled the scene on foot just before officers arrived.

K9 Mara, a 4 year old Dutch Shepherd that began her career in 2018, led officers to the suspect.

According to officers, Lepore was trying to hide inside a box and he tried to resist arrest, but he was then taken into custody.

After being checked by medical personnel, the suspect was booked into jail.

According to officers, Joshua Lepore has an extensive criminal history.

He has a warrant in Tennessee for violation of probation for Aggravated Assault with a weapon.

He will be transferred to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in the future.

His current charges with GSPD are receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude a police officer.