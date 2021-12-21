GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Gulf Shores Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in multiple thefts from Target.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect leaving the area on a golf cart and driving towards the Craft Farms Subdivision, according to police.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the person or has any additional information is asked to contact GSPD at 251-968-9785.