For the first time in 16 years, the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival has a new home. The festival will take place this year at OWA.

Organizers are billing OWA as "the spot for high-flying adventure and family fun at the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival."

People are invited to enjoy a day of entertainment, arts and crafts displays, braving the thrills of OWA’s amusement park rides and more art the festival site daily. Balloon glows and tethered rides (weather permitting) will add to the fun at dusk.

It all begins on the evening of Thursday, May 6, with a balloon glow and continues through Sunday, May 9.

Live entertainment offerings include: The Voice’s Kirk Jay, comedian Brad Tassell, singer songwriters Molly Thomas & The Rare Birds, Tobacco Road Band, B Street Benny from New Orleans, Roman Street, Magnolia Dance Company, and a sneak peek from the cast of Legends In Concert “Celebrate Vegas."