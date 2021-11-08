PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)-- After a six-month trip SpaceX’s Dragon Capsule Crew splashed down Monday night near the gulf.

This was the second longest trip for SpaceX and that had residents and visitors alike excited for what’s next.

NASA released live pictures from hours before. Back on the ground in Pensacola Beach, people were ready to welcome it home.

“It’s cool because this is like the cradle of naval aviation. And it’s nice that SpaceX is going to land here. It kind of brings it full circle,” Denise Rabby said.

The splashdown was scheduled for just after 9:30 Monday night. And for visitors of the area, they couldn’t have picked a better time to visit.

“This is just very exciting for me because living in St. Louis, we never see anything like that. So, I’m real excited about it. I think all the people of Pensacola are really looking forward to it,” Mary Laplaunt said.

And that includes Linda Doring from Melbourne. She lives near the space coast region of Florida. But this is an entirely new experience.

“It’s pretty cool actually. We can stand on our patio at home and see them go up all the time. So, that’s gotten to be no big deal almost. But this is going to be a big deal,” Doring said.