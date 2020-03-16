Gulf Shores and Orange Beach named Southern Living's South's Best Beach Towns

The City of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach getting some national recognition.
Both Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are ranked number one in Southern Living’s South’s Best Beach Towns.
Both south Baldwin beach towns have made the list over the past several years, and city officials say they are honored to know people across the region have recognized what locals have known all along.
Even with the coronavirus outbreak, city officials are asking you to stay safe, but still enjoy everything the Gulf Coast has to offer, especially out in the fresh air.
“We don’t know the length of this, the duration of this disaster, we don’t know how long this is going to take. The businesses are going to very quickly start to feel it. They’ve already started to feel it, even here in a Spring Break destination, so please support your local businesses. Be safe. Keep your family safe, but don’t just cower up in a hole, this is something that we’ll get through,” said Grant Brown, with the City of Gulf Shores.
The City of Gulf Shores is working closely with EMA officials in Baldwin County, and will be possibly limiting non-essential services during this time.
We’re told they are also following other’s examples and shutting down major events through April 4.
