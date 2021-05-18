GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Some 30 kilos -- about 66 pounds -- of packaged cocaine were found washed up on Gulf Shores beaches overnight, the Gulf Shores Police Department told FOX10 News Tuesday morning.

Police began getting calls at about 10:45 p.m. Monday from people on the beach who were finding packages. These packages were found along the beach between the 600 and 1000 block of West Beach Boulevard near the 6th Street public beach access area.

The drugs have since been turned over to U.S. Customs. Customs officials took possession of them Tuesday morning, police in Gulf Shores said. According to Gulf Shores Police Department the cocaine has an estimated street value of 1.2 million dollars.