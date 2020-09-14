Gulf Shores beaches draw crowd as Sally stirs Gulf waters

Double red flags are flying in Gulf Shores, but that didn’t stop a crowd from hitting the sand.
With the threat of storm surge and heavy rain looming over our area, locals and tourists decided to get a glimpse of the crashing white caps before conditions got too bad.
“I’ve never seen waves like this at all. Its awesome, I love it. I’m enjoying this,” said Nancy Mullins, who is in town visiting from Tennessee.
While the rough waters made for some great photo opportunities, that doesn’t mean people aren’t taking the possibility of life-threatening flooding seriously.
Locals say as with any tropical storm system, they are hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.
“We kind of dodged a bullet with the hurricane, but we have to be prepared for what’s coming,” said Jack Duma of Gulf Shores.
Officials are warning those who live-in low-lying areas in Baldwin County, as storm surge and heavy rain pose a major threat of flooding.
Gulf Shores’ Melinda Hildago says flooding is always something on her mind.
“I’m afraid of flooding because I live a mile down Fort Morgan Road, and it floods easy. Little tad bit nervous,” said Hildago.
Hildago, like many others, has a plan in place, but as of now is planning on staying put and taking proper precautions.
“I used to run north, but I’m staying. Friends talked me into staying, so I’m like, ehh okay,” said Hildago.
Hildago says she plans on keeping a close eye on the weather as conditions begin to worsen, and is planning accordingly.
