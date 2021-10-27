GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores City Schools, the City of Gulf Shores and Ocean Futures Society have teamed up with the Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability (GCCES) to create a brand-new program that will teach and practice conservation efforts here on the gulf coast. The program and campus will cost $9.7 million and be funded through the Restore Act. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

“We have snakes and deer and frogs and toads and all types of wildlife out here,” explained Kassey Trahanas with GCCES to a group of Gulf Shores Elementary students as they readied to tour the wooded site.

The groundbreaking a bit non-traditional but fitting for what’s to come. Instead of just turning dirt, students from Gulf Shores City Schools got to tour the 22-acre site and collect some plants, saplings and other fauna from land that will soon be cleared to make room for the new Gulf Coast Eco-Center.

“It’s a lot of reindeer moss. It’s soft and spongey,” said Gulf Shores Elementary student, Halley Rivers as she showed off some of what she found. “I really like its texture and it’s like, fluffy.”

The trails, adjoining school property will soon lead to the Gulf Coast Eco Center, consisting of outdoor classrooms and eventually, bunkhouses where students can stay and become immersed in their studies.

Students enrolled in the school’s conservation curriculum won’t be alone in their efforts to protect nature’s bounty. Renowned explorer and champion of the world’s oceans, Jean-Michel Cousteau, son of the famed oceanographer and underwater filmmaker, Jacque Cousteau will launch his experiential education program, Ambassadors of the Environment there.

“I’m very excited. I am touched,” Cousteau said. “I’m emotionally involved because everything I’ve attempted to do, my father attempted to do, my team has attempted to do is happening, happening, happening and what’s happening is that the future decision makers are making much better decisions already…young people.”

It took a collaborative effort between the schools, the city, Cousteau’s foundation and GCCES to get to this point. It took years of planning and patience to secure the Restore Act funding that will pay for the build. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft sees great potential for the campus.

“We’ve got a NASA Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. We’ve got a space center. I want us to have a comparable position, ocean center for lack of a better term,” Craft explained. “I know we’ve got a gulf, not an ocean but space and ocean. If we can do that in Alabama and I think we can, and this is how we start that and you have something like that here, matching that, it changes the way that people look at Alabama.”

Judging by the enthusiasm showed by the students at the ceremony, the seed of knowledge has been planted and is eager to grow.

The project will go out for bid in the next few weeks with construction beginning early next year. The Gulf Coast Eco Center is expected to be operational by sometime in 2023.