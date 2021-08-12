Gulf Shores City School students return to class

Car lines once again wrapping around Gulf Shores City Schools Thursday morning as kids returned to classrooms for their second day of the new school year.

Gulf Shores Elementary, Middle, and High Schools started back up Wednesday.

We’re told the first day of school went smoothly, even as the school system works to navigate through rising covid cases and enrollment.

“I feel like we have a really good plan going forward, and I think that today will be just like yesterday, it’ll be smooth. We’ll teach the kids, we’ll feed the kids, and we’ll send the kids home. It’ll be great,” said Kyle McCartney, Gulf Shores Middle School Principal.

Gulf Shores—along with Mobile and Baldwin County Schools—making the call last week to mandate masks for kids second grade and up.

This as they also see an estimated 15 to 20 percent increase in enrollment this year.

“I feel like we did a really good job of planning this summer and getting ready for all of these things, because you know the growth didn’t just come up overnight. We saw it coming, we made a plan for it, we’ve been able to move teacher’s schedules around and be able to make it the way we like it,” said McCartney.

Gulf Shores says they will revisit the mask mandate after Labor Day.

Parents getting a chance though to speak up Thursday night as the Gulf Shores Board of Education holds their usual meeting open to the public—set for 5 pm at Erie Meyer Civic Center.