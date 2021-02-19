GULF SHORES, Ala. --Gulf Shores City Schools announced the hiring of Kevin Tubbs as its new athletic director.

He will assume his official duties on March 1.

Coach Tubbs has over 25 years of experience as a teacher and coach on the high school and collegiate levels.

He served for seven years as system athletic director for Homewood City Schools, overseeing all of the local daily operations and the district level administration of the athletic department. The Homewood Athletic Department had over 800 athletes and forty athletic teams.

His coaching experience includes girls and boys basketball, track, cross country, football, and baseball. Coach Tubbs’ 2017 Homewood High School girls basketball team won the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) 6A State Championship.

Superintendent, Dr. Matt Akin said, “We are excited to bring Coach Kevin Tubbs on board to lead our school system athletic program. I have no doubt that his experience matches our goal of providing a firstclass athletic department that serves our student athletes in all sports.”

Coach Tubbs earned a Master of Arts degree in Physical Education from the University of West Alabama and a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

He was awarded Certified Master Athletic Administrator (CMAA) by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA). Coach Tubbs also has experience teaching athletic leadership courses for the AHSAA and the NIAAA.

Coach Tubbs had the following remarks about accepting the new position. "It is an incredible honor to accept the Athletic Director position with Gulf Shores City Schools. I am grateful to Dr. Matt Akin, Principal Cindy Veazey, and the Board of Education for the opportunity to guide the Dolphin Athletic Department. It is humbling to lead the student-athletes and coaches while striving to create a “Culture of Excellence” around all of our athletic programs. My family and I look forward to making Gulf Shores our home. Make Waves!"