GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Gulf Shores City Schools announced Monday, September 28, as the return to the classroom date for students and teachers.
Message from GSCS Superintendent: Dr. Matt Akin
"It has been almost a week since Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores. Since that time, school system officials have been coordinating our response with city officials, Gulf Shores Utilities, Baldwin EMC, and Baldwin EMA.
Currently, power has been restored to the elementary campus and is expected to be returned to the high school and middle school campuses soon. Although a lot has been accomplished in the last few days, the work in our area has just begun.
We are currently under a curfew, and there are checkpoints in place to only allow entrance to city residents and approved contractors. In coordinating with city officials, I have determined that our students and teachers can safely return to school on Monday, September 28th.
All school system administrators and 10-12 month employees should return to work this Wednesday, September 23rd.
Our CNP program will be serving FREE breakfast and lunch “To Go” this week. Families may pick up breakfast each day at GSHS at 8:30 and lunch at 11:00 at GSHS and Pelican Place.
Thank you for your patience and support. If there are any changes to the return date, we will notify you ASAP.
MakeWaves!
Matt Akin Superintendent"
