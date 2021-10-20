Gulf Shores City Schools takes major strides in innovation

Gulf Shores City Schools is getting recognized on the national stage for their innovation.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin is at a conference right now for the League of Innovative Schools---making a presentation 10 years after the creation of the exclusive coalition.

The newly formed school system was accepted into the competitive program this year, which operates under the umbrella of Digital Promise.

One thing the Superintendent thinks made the small town stand out the most: its big beach.

“When we applied we talked about the work that we’re doing around sustainability and our Science by the Shore Program that’s in all of our science classrooms K-12. We really want to get kids learning in the environment that they live in instead of being surrounded by four walls in a classroom,” said Superintendent Akin.

This recognition happening as the new STEAM wing at Gulf Shores Elementary starts to take shape back at home.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

Several educators and lawmakers say the push for innovation in education is more important than ever right now, as they strive to build up a strong workforce.

“At one point it was all technology, and now I think when we think of innovation in Gulf Shores we’re thinking of interspace learning, hands on learning, and getting kids interested early on in careers that they’ll enjoy, but also that there’s a demand for,” said Akin.

The new wing is just one of many things happening in Gulf Shores right now that caught the eye of the League of Innovative Schools.

GSCS just launched a new Aviation Academy at Jack Edwards National Airport.