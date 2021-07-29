Gulf Shores City Schools working to get ready for the first day of school on August 11.

Educators are working to iron out details on what a recent surge in covid cases will mean for students and staff.

“We’re really starting the year kind of like we ended it last year. We’re recommending masks, but not requiring them,” said Dr. Matt Akin, Superintendent of Gulf Shores City Schools.

For now they aren’t setting anything in stone as they wait for more recommendations from public health officials.

But they do plan on still using seating charts to keep students separated and keeping up social distancing in common areas like cafeterias.

“I wouldn’t say we’re experts but we do have our procedures down and those procedures in place, and we didn’t miss any school days for covid. We missed them for hurricanes, but not for covid. I think our employees and our students have learned to be diligent with it, and the more people that are vaccinated, I think the better we’ll be,” said Akin.

Akin says the school system is working on finalizing plans for a covid clinic to happen on campus next Friday.

It would be open to students 12 and up, parents, staff, and community members.

We’re told roughly 60 percent of faculty and staff are already vaccinated.

Whether or not people decide to get the shot will remain a personal choice.

We will of course let you know as more details are announced for the vaccination clinic on air and online.

School officials say they are expecting more recommendations to come from public health officials next week, and they are ready to change protocol as needed.