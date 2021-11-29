Gulf Shores considers three percent lodging tax increase

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA)- The City of Gulf Shores is one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama. According to the Alabama Tourism Department over six million people visited the area last year. Now, city officials are considering a three percent increase in lodging taxes to help keep up with its continued growth

“We think it’s the most effective way to move forward on this because most of the things we want to do with this are supporting the tourism industry," sais Mayor Robert Craft.

It’s all part of a ten-year capital improvement program. If approved, the increase is projected to generate close to seven million dollars next year. Transporation capacity is a big part of the plan. With some projects aimed at improving parts of Highway 59

“The traffic has gotten to be such a challenge here that it’s already causing real issues with our residents," says Craft. "My phone rings a lot on that.”

But traffic is only one concern. The extra money would also go towards recreation and public safety improvements.

“We need a new police department. You can look over there and see it," said Craft. "We need more expansion to the emergency care and health systems. We need a new fire station."

If approved, the lodging tax would increase from thirteen percent to sixteen percent. A raise that some say is worth the improvements.

“It would help a lot of us I think that live here year-round and kind of help defray some of the costs that we have to incur because we have tourists," said Melodie Welch.

“We’re still going to pay it because we want to enjoy what we don’t have access to at home," said Becky Stottiemyer.

While others say there needs to be another way to pay for these projects.

“I think it’s getting too high," said Ron Fritzscha. "It’s a lot of extra money for people who want to go on vacation. The price of rooms and the price of everything else is too much.”

The City of Gulf Shores plans to have two more meetings to get input from the public. One on December 6th and another one on December 13th. A vote on the proposed increase is expected to happen at that December 13th meeting.