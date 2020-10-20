Gulf Shores Elementary receives Recognition of Accountability Verification & Excellence

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores City Schools today announced that Gulf Shores Elementary Schools has been presented the Recognition of Accountability Verification & Excellence (RAVE) Award by the Alabama School Counselor Association.
The school counselors at Gulf Shores Elementary are Mr. Lyle Cooper II and Mrs. Jennifer Knight. The RAVE Award gives a school counseling program an opportunity to demonstrate effective communication and a commitment to implementing an outcome-based, data-driven program.
In describing the award, Dr. Matt Akin said, “The RAVE award is a great example of the commitment of the educators in Gulf Shores City Schools to provide the absolute best educational opportunities for our students. Mrs. Knight and Mr. Cooper are focused on serving our students and their families.”
