GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Fifth graders at Gulf Shores Elementary are blazing new trails with their Science by the Shore program. That’s because they now have some new equipment donated to the program. A Bike Barn has been added to campus and they now have 30 new bicycles.

If you see what appears to be a bike gang of Gulf Shores fifth graders around campus, it may look like they’re just out for a ride, and they are but it’s much more than that. Thanks to generous donations by the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts, the City of Gulf Shores and State Representative, Steve McMillan, the students are learning about much more than safe riding skills. It’s also science class.

“We get them physically active, and we also have a program here. It’s called Science by the Shore, so we take science out of the classroom and take it to the wonderful State Park that is just a stone’s throw away from our campus here.” Explained Gulf Shores Elementary 5th grade science teacher, Kerry Dey.

The program is brand new and school officials said they’re not aware of another like it anywhere. Dey has always had a passion for riding. It only made sense to him that taking his class to the subjects they’re studying would just broaden his students’ perspectives.

“Studies show that if you bring in natural light, if you bring in fresh air, they’re going to be more engaged…more into what they’re learning, so why not get on a bike and go to the state park,” Dey asked?

Well, why not? I joined the class for a ride around campus and to the park. It was easy to see how getting out from behind four walls and letting the wind blow across your face does open your senses and it provided a boost of energy. The students agree and look forward to science class now.

“It was fun,” said Gulf Shores 5th grader, Elizabeth Herhole. “I liked it a lot better than in the classroom because I had more freedom and I got to ride my bike.”

“I like it…because, instead of being inside and being cooped up, we get to go outside and smell the fresh air and learn about leaves,” added classmate, William Childress.

Learning how photosynthesis through leaves works was the focus for the week but is just one of many lessons better learned outside.

In all, 30 bikes and 60 helmets were purchased with funding provided through the state and the Bike Barn was added to the back of the school. All done for about $15,000.