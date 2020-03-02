Gulf Shores enters fifth year of spring break alcohol ban

For the fifth year in a row, the City of Gulf Shores is banning alcohol from its beaches during spring break.
This year’s ban begins March 2 and lasts through April 17.
The ban extends from Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge to Gulf State Park.
Police say it’s helped get underage drinkers under control and break up large groups on the beach.
Gulf Shores Beach Rescue says its also helped keep their lifeguards and other beach goers safe by forcing swimmers to stay sober.
City officials say it’s helped bring more families year after year to our beaches.
“It’s actually brought families back to the beaches, our restaurants have actually seen an uptick in the business, the souvenir shops have actually seen some uptick in business, and we feel like it’s really the right message to send to the community,” said Grant Brown, with the City of Gulf Shores.
Along with the alcohol ban, the city has also begun charging for parking at public beaches again for the season.
Those locals with hurricane decals are still able to park for free in these areas if spots are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.