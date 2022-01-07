GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- If you're planning to party at Gulf Shores on spring break, there'll be no booze on the beach -- again.
The town's council expected to pass the ban at its next meeting.
The prohibition covers the beach only and not houses or condos. It will last 50 days from Feb. 28 to April 18.
