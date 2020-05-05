Gulf Shores Fire Rescue is taking to the skies to better enforce social distancing on beaches.
Gulf Shores has been flying their two drones everyday to get a bird’s eye view of beaches to make sure groups are staying apart.
They also have teamed up with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to fly over the coast from Fort Morgan to Orange Beach on weekends to identify hot spots of where large groups are congregating, so they can more effectively enforce social distancing rules.
The department has also been releasing this footage to the public to ease minds during this uncertain time.
“It’s really helpful to get those images and share those images with the public so when you do come down to the beach you’re not scared that people are clustering in very large groups, they are social distancing and keeping their distance,” said Lt. .Melvin Shepard, with Gulf Shores Fire Rescue.
Lifeguards are also patrolling beaches back on the sand.
We’re told Fire Rescue and ALEA will continue to do flyovers every weekend through Memorial Day.
Remember, if you’re headed to the beach, do not gather in groups of larger than 10 people, and make sure there is at least 6 feet of distance between your group and others outside of your household.
