Gulf Shores Fire Rescue launches Community Connect Program

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue is launching a new program that could help them save more lives.

Its called Community Connect, and will make first responders better able to do their jobs and save more lives.

The program is as simple as going in, creating a free account, and providing first responders more information on how to help you and your family, or even your business in case of an emergency.

You can provide as much or as little information as you want, and all of the data is bank level encrypted and only accessible by first responders during a major disaster or emergency at your address.

Some helpful information you can add: how many people live in your home, emergency contact information, property information, and whether or not you have any pets.

This is especially helpful if you are not home or something happens to you, so firefighters can make sure everyone in your household is accounted for.

Businesses can enter in their number of employees, if they have any hazardous materials on site, and any emergency procedures.

You can even add in accounts for your loved ones who can’t do it themselves.

You can create a profile for free, and again none of this information is accessible unless there is a major disaster or emergency at your address.

To learn more or create a profile, click here.