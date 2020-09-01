GULF SHORES, Ala. --Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, Gulf Shores High School officials are cancelling football practice this week and the football game scheduled this Friday night with Spanish Fort High School.
At this time, no football players have tested positive for COVID-19, but some athletes have reported symptoms and others have been in close contact with individuals who have symptoms.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are cancelling practice this week and Friday night’s game,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.