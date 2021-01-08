Gulf Shores High School announces Mark Hudspeth as new head coach

Gulf Shores High School has announced Mark Hudspeth as their new head football coach.
Hudspeth has 26 years on the sidelines under his belt, including 15 years as a collegiate head coach.
He's returning to Friday night lights for the first time since 1997, after coaching at schools like Mississippi State, University of North Alabama, and most recently Austin Peay.
Hudspeth stepped down from his position as Head Coach at Austin Peay last summer, citing personal reasons, after racking up 11 wins in 2019 and the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year title.
Coach says after years on a much bigger stage, his priorities have shifted.
"I've learned I missed a lot over the last 26 years, I've seen my kids play their youth league games maybe 5 times in the last 5 years, and you're coaching everybody's kids but your own. Now I'll get to coach everybody elses kids and my own," said Hudspeth.
The coach has more than 150 wins under his belt. Adding to the list this year, his Gulf Shores Parks and Recreation 10 and under champions.
He says this win was just as important to him as any other of his career.
"Having a great win, whether its a state championship win, district championship win, or a bowl game, they all feel great," said Hudspeth.
He says he's hoping to produce well rounded football players, while establishing Gulf Shores as a powerhouse football program.
