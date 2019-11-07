The City of Gulf Shores hoping to relieve some traffic on a busy road connecting the community with Orange Beach.
Gulf Shores is hosting a public meeting Thursday night, presenting three final corridors to relieve traffic on 2nd Street and Canal Road.
This comes as traffic continues to be a major problem not only in the summer, but all year long, with much local traffic being routed through residential areas.
Three possible routes will be presented to those they might affect first, hoping to give those who live in the area some relief.
“Our goal is to come up with a roadway alignment that will help the traffic, provide pedestrian access, and then of course provide a little relief to the community and all the traffic congestion they’re seeing today," said Mark Acreman, City Engineer and Director of Public Works.
The meeting begins Thursday night at 5:30 pm at the Gulf Shores Activity Center.
Anyone is welcome to attend.
