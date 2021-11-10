Gulf Shores International Airport ushers in new era with new name, air traffic control tower

The sky really is the limit for Gulf Shores International Airport.

Local and state leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on the airport’s long awaited air traffic control tower.

Ushering in a new era—and name--for what is now Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field.

The eight-story tower has been a work in progress for several years.

It will help better regulate airspace at what is now one of the busiest airports in the state.

“Its going to be a lot safer. That’s the major reason for this thing is safety, the other one is efficiency,” said Airport Manager Scott Fuller.

It will also open the door for commercial flights to touch down just a couple miles from our Baldwin beaches.

“The more we enhance our beaches down here for tourism, the more it means for revenue for Alabama so we can build up tourism all over the state, so this is not just good for South Baldwin County, its good for the entire state of Alabama,” said Baldwin County Resident and Former U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne.

Byrne—who helped push for the tower for much of his time in Congress—says our beaches bring in an estimated 60 percent of tourism revenue for the state.

The air traffic control tower now gives beach goers more than one way to get here.

“The biggest problem we have here is traffic. Managing traffic, expanding traffic, to have a way to get folks in here without driving in their car, create some shuttle opportunity to take them where they’re going, and not put more cars on the road is huge,” said Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft.

When the tower begins operations this time next week—Airport Manager Scott Fuller tells us there’s just one more step before those commercial flights touch down here in South Baldwin County.

“The only thing holding back commercial flights is the lack of a terminal building, so that’s what we’re working on right now, we’re actually in the selection process of the company that will come in and build and operate it,” said Fuller.

Fuller says they hope to have the selection process done by the end of this year, with construction for the terminal set to start in early 2022.

The hope is to finish up work on the new terminal by the end of next year.