The following is a news release from the City of Gulf Shores.

GULF SHORES, Ala. – City of Gulf Shores officials are actively monitoring Hurricane Ida. As of the 11 a.m. CST advisory issued by the National Weather Service, Ida is forecast to enter the Gulf and strengthen into a major hurricane, making landfall along the Northern Gulf Coast as early as Sunday.

The City of Gulf Shores and surrounding areas are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, indicating potential local impacts, including damaging winds, life-threatening storm surge, and significant rainfall are possible. Double red flags are currently flying in Gulf Shores, signifying the presence of deadly rip currents and indicating that the waters are closed. Those who enter the water are subject to a fine and possible arrest.

Due to potential heavy rains being brought on by Hurricane Ida, coastal flooding is possible. Residents living along the Fort Morgan Peninsula, Plash Island, other low-lying areas, and those residing in mobile homes, campgrounds, and RV parks, should begin taking all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

A limited amount of sand is now available for residents at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex, located at 19025 Oak Road West. Sandbags and shovels are not provided, but can be purchased at local hardware and home improvement stores.

Residents are asked to STOP bringing any additional debris to the roadside in order to protect personal property and surrounding property. Piles of debris can impede the flow of water and clog drainage systems creating flooding conditions. Any hazardous materials that are currently placed at the road should be brought back inside to garages or other storage areas. City crews will not pick them up in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

If you notice a situation that would cause flooding conditions and need assistance, contact the City of Gulf Shores Public Works Department at 251-968-1156. Residents are asked to make sure they have a current Hurricane Re-entry decal. Decals are available for pickup at both City Hall and the Gulf Shores City Store during regular business hours.

Additional information on resident hurricane re-entry decals can be found at https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/FAQ.aspx?TID=32.

Residents should closely monitor Hurricane Ida and begin making all necessary storm preparations. See the following storm preparedness tips:

 Stay Weather Alert - Pay extra attention to local weather reports until the storm has moved through the area. Be sure to keep your weather radio on, and your cell phone charged to ensure you can receive weather alerts as conditions can rapidly change.

 Gather Information – Keep a list of local emergency contact information.

 Plan and Take Action – Be sure to have a safety plan in place for you and your family, and be prepared to act.

 Severe Storm Preparedness Checklist Including: - An emergency food and water supply - An emergency medicine supply - Emergency power sources such as flashlights (don’t forget extra batteries) - Safety and personal items - Important documents, including medical documents, wills, passports, and personal identification - A fire extinguisher

 Fuel Up – Go ahead and fuel all vehicles and generators in the event that fuel is not available after the storm.

 Prepare and Protect your Property – - Bring loose, lightweight objects (e.g., patio furniture, garbage cans, and bicycles) inside - Anchor objects that would be unsafe to bring inside (e.g., gas grills and propane tanks) - Trim or remove trees close enough to fall on buildings

 Turn around, don't drown – In the event of a roadway covered by water, do not attempt to drive over the flooded road. The water depth may be misleading, and you could end up stranded or trapped.

 Know Your Elevation – You must know your elevation to understand if your location will be impacted by storm surge. Find your elevation online at https://viewer.nationalmap.gov/advanced-viewer.

 Evacuate When Necessary – If an evacuation notice is issued, leave. Research possible evacuation routes and make arrangements prior to the storm, so you have somewhere to go.

 “The First 72 Are On You” - Shelters are not available during the first 72 hours after a storm passes, and residents should plan accordingly. Prepare by creating disaster kits that contain enough food, water, and essential supplies that will last seven days after the storm arrives.

Individuals should consider having at least two emergency supply kits, one full kit at home and smaller portable kits in their workplace, vehicle, or other places they spend time. Preparedness information can be found at www.ready.gov.

For the latest updates and advisories, continue to follow local media and the National Weather Service Mobile at www.weather.gov/mobile for continued weather updates. The City of Gulf Shores will continue to share updates through our City’s website and on our social media channels.

To receive updates via email or text message, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov and click on “Notify Me.