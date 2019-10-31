Gulf Shores kids dodge rainy Halloween weather for indoors safari

With Halloween starting out muggy and getting colder and colder as we speak, several in Baldwin County decided to get their trick or treating out of the way early…and indoors.
Dozens of kids went on a Halloween Safari Thursday morning at Gulf Shores David L. Bodenhamer Recreation Center, put on by Thomas B. Norton Public Library.
The kids got a chance to see some crazy critters up close, play games, trick or treat, and of course, read.
The librarians say the event started out as a way to teach kids reading could be fun, then grew into something the whole city has come to enjoy on a larger scale.
“It used to be they came in their costumes for story time and we just trick or treated in the library, and then it grew into this really nice big event where we can really involve other departments in the city too, because they like to come and play with us," said Amy Maliska, Youth Services Librarian at Thomas B. Norton Public Library in Gulf Shores.
The librarians say this is a tradition they plan to keep up, especially after seeing a large turnout for the free event, despite the weather.
