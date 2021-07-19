GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores police arrested a man accused of setting his own apartment on fire.
Police said Robert Baker lit the fire at Jasmine Trail Apartments then ran away from the scene.
The fire spread to other units attached before it was extinguished.
Officers found Baker and arrested him on first-degree arson charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.