MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A federal judge on Monday imposed a five-year prison sentence on a Gulf Shores man who copped to thousands of images of child pornography.

Zachary Nicholas Wood, 22, pleaded guilty in January to receiving child pornography. The images in Wood’s possession depicted children having sex, according to court records.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock ordered Wood to be on supervised released after his sentence for life. He also will have to registered as a sex offender.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation in 2018 after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had received information from Google about possible child pornography on its platform, according to the defendant’s written plea agreement.

Investigators tracked the images to Wood’s home in Gulf Shores. Wood told investigators that he created Gmail accounts to upload the images, which he described as “bad ones,” the plea document states.

A forensic search of Wood’s cell phone, computer and tablet device turned up thousands of explicit images and videos. The material included pictures of necrophilia with dismembered corpses and naked girls impaled on spits, according to court records.

“Wood also had authored a note on his phone where he expressed hatred and disdain for women, that he believes they should only be used as sexual objects for men, and that they should be killed once they reach age 60,” the plea document states.