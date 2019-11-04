BAY MINETTE, Ala. -- A Gulf Shores man was sentenced Monday to life in prison for murdering Raymond Dudley in Orange Beach in 2018, according to court documents.
Michael Burns was convicted earlier this year.
Burns received the life sentence and was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 and to pay $100 to the Alabama Crime Victim's Compensation Fund and court costs, court records show.
The sentence was handed down by Circuit Judge Joseph Norton.
Dudley was shot and killed, and his body was found at a canoe trail launch on Wolf Bay in Orange Beach.
Burns and Dudley were acquaintances and former co-workers, according to authorities. Police in Orange Beach said Dudley was homeless.
