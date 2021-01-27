MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Gulf Shores man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, admitting in federal court that he had thousands of images of children having sex.
Zachary Nicholas Wood, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving child pornography. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed to ask a judge to dismiss charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock set Wood’s sentencing for April 26. He faces five to 20 years in prison.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation in 2018 after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had received information from Google about possible child pornography on its platform, according to the defendant’s written plea agreement.
Investigators tracked the images to Wood’s home in Gulf Shores. Wood told investigators that he created Gmail accounts to upload the images, which he described as “bad ones,” the plea document states.
A forensic search of Wood’s cell phone, computer and tablet device turned up thousands of explicit images and videos. The material included pictures of necrophilia with dismembered corpses and naked girls impaled on spits, according to court records.
“WOOD also had authored a note on his phone where he expressed hatred and disdain for women, that he believes they should only be used as sexual objects for men, and that they should be killed once they reach age 60,” the plea document states.
