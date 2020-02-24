Fat Tuesday activities get underway early in Baldwin County with the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade. The Gulf Shores parade is a huge event, attracting thousands of folks to kick of Fat Tuesday in Baldwin County. Traveling 1.7 miles down Highway 59, the route is the same as last year, but there have been a few safety-related changes.
“It’s a logistical puzzle that we are tackling this year and you’ll see that in place,” said Grant Brown with the city of Gulf Shores. “Barricades from the start of the parade at Clubhouse Drive, all the way to a place south of Fort Morgan Road at Sawgrass Landing and the dive shop.”
From that point to Windmill Ridge Road will be a “NO THROW” zone to give riders a chance to reload for the last leg of the parade. Those walking as safety escorts will not be allowed to throw anything this year.
This is the 42nd Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade and it’s always been a family affair.
“When you turn that corner and see fifteen-people-deep and all these little kids yelling and…it’s worth all the time and effort we put in it,” said Gulf Breeze RV Resort Mardi Gras King, Phil Ahrens.
Gulf Breeze RV Resort spent the day getting its double-decker river boat float ready to ride for the twelfth straight year. Fat Tuesday is a day they all look forward to.
“When you come out of that side road and hit 59, to see that crowd from up there for the first time…it’s really something,” said Wes Sauble.
Magnolia by the Gulf’s Mystic Order of Canine Kritters has always been a crowd favorite. Its royal court will be leading their float. The employees will also get treated to a float ride.
“It’s a big, fun thing for our employees that have done a great job through the year, so to show them some appreciation for their dedication and hard work, we take them on the Mardi Gras parade,” Dr. Leeann McGill said.
Highway 59 will be shut down south of the intracoastal bridge at 9:30 a.m., but the beach and Orange Beach will still be accessible by following the east and west detour signs. Parade start time is 10:00 a.m.
