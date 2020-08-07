GULF SHORES, Ala. --At the July 27, 2020, Gulf Shores City Council Meeting, Mayor Robert Craft and the City Council unanimously approved a resolution to move forward with the addition of a new Science, Reading, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STREAM) Collaborative Learning Center at Gulf Shores Elementary School.
The new center will create the needed capacity to accommodate enrollment growth and introduce a 21st Century Learning environment, which aims to provide a student-centered, experienced-based learning atmosphere that integrates both low and high tech teaching styles in the educational philosophy. In addition, the center will feature six new flexible classrooms, two STREAM labs, break out spaces and outdoor learning areas, with every space being utilized for learning purposes.
The new center is the latest project in a series of capital improvements for Gulf Shores City Schools. Additional projects include major renovations at both Gulf Shores Elementary and Middle, and a new multi-purpose auxiliary gymnasium and a complete overhaul of the competition gymnasium and locker rooms at Gulf Shores High.
Construction on the STREAM Collaborative Learning Center is expected to start in August 2020 with an anticipated opening date of August 2021, prior to the start of the school year.
For additional information about the City of Gulf Shores, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.