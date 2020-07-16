GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Shortly before a statewide mask mandate took effect Thursday evening, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft admitted his beachtown is in a unique position, given how his community essentially relies on tourism.
With thousands of visitors to Alabama's coast each week, Craft, though encouraging masks, says there won't be 'major enforcement' of Governor Kay Ivey's new order.
"I don't see how you can enforce it," Craft said. "I don't see us going in and writing citations but if we get a call from a business owner saying 'we got a problem here, we need help,' then we'll go help them."
Governor Kay Ivey's mask mandate went into effect Thursday at 5 p.m. On Alabama's beaches, you won't be required to wear a mask unless you're in a group of ten or more and unable to keep six feet apart. The mandate is primarily to encourage masks in public areas like stores, restaurants, entertainment venues and other areas where socially distancing can be more difficult.
"Our business community survives on what's basically a 100 day season and we're in the middle of it and they make the majority of their revenue right now, and choosing between profitability and someone's health is a narrow gap," Craft said.
Speaking to FOX10 News, Craft did not undermine the importance of wearing a face mask in public, which has been proven by health leader to restrict person-to-person spread of COVID-19.
"All of us in Gulf Shores would appreciate it if all of our visitors wear a mask," Craft said. "It makes everyone here feel more comfortable and safe."
Mayor Craft tells FOX10 News the city plans on helping buys masks for businesses that will require them.
