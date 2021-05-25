Gulf Shores one step closer to commercial flights

Gulf Shores is one step closer to bringing commercial flights directly to Baldwin beaches.

Jack Edward National Airport in Gulf Shores putting the finishing touches on their new air traffic control tower Tuesday morning.

Jack Edward’s is one of the busiest airports in the country without a control tower, and the second busiest in the state behind Birmingham.

The eight story tower is a vital step in securing intent of commercial airlines to come to Baldwin County.

"This does open up this region as a much more accessible destination. If you're living in Chicago or Minneapolis or some place, and you want to fly to a beach, instead of flying to Myrtle Beach or fly to Destin, you can fly directly into Gulf Shores," said Grant Brown with the City of Gulf Shores.

Private and military pilots who fly into the airport now say the air traffic control tower will also make Jack Edwards a much safer place to fly into, especially with an estimated 900,000 flights coming and going per year.