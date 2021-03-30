Gulf Shores Police said they’re writing more tickets and may begin booting cars that are illegally parked in the residents-only beach parking lot. This comes after they said they’ve been getting numerous complaints.

The east lot at Gulf Place is clearly marked as a resident-only parking area and only with valid permits. Police said while there are tourists that either knowingly or unknowingly use the resident lot, some Gulf Shores residents are also not abiding by the rules.

“You need to have that re-entry pass…that 2021 – 2022 re-entry pass affixed to your window,” said Sgt. Jason Woodruff with Gulf Shores Police. “It is not laying on your dash…doesn’t cut it.”

Expired decals and photocopied or otherwise altered decals that can be removed and shared is a problem police have noticed. Gulf Shores now has a full-time officer assigned to the public beach area who will be on the lookout for violators. Police hope to curb this trend before the busy months ahead.

“The focus of that job is the beach but, in this case, right now, it’s having to…we’re having to deal with the parking issue because it’s a serious enough issue that we’re getting complaints about it,” explained Woodruff.

It’s a problem Gulf Shores resident, Kathy Fulton has noticed.

“Oftentimes there are vehicles parked here that shouldn’t be parked here,” Fulton said. “You don’t want to rock the boat too much but it’s good to see the police out here taking care of that.”

Police said there’s plenty of parking along and near the beach for visitors or those who don’t have their current, resident re-entry decal yet. At five dollars for four hours, they said the beachside paid parking is reasonable enough for many who don’t live here.

“A beer costs you five dollars,” said Foley resident, Mert Bertyl who paid to park in another lot. “How often do you buy a beer for five dollars and not think a thing of it?”

Not going by the rules will cost a bit more than that five-dollar beer. The fine for the first offense is $25 or $50 if parked in a handicapped spot. For those who continue to ignore the rules, Gulf Shores Police said they will soon begin putting boots on those cars to immobilize them. The fine for that is still being worked out, but you can rest assured it will cost you some valuable beech time.