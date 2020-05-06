GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Gulf Shores say a Foley woman is locked up in Baldwin County Jail after a stabbing that sent her boyfriend to a trauma center.
Gulf Shores Police received a call Monday morning from St. Andrews by the Sea Church on Fort Morgan Road. Upon arriving, officers found a 47-year-old male stabbed once in the upper torso.
After talking to the victim, officers determined that the stabbing happened at a nearby residence and that the victim had gone to the church for help.
Police said the suspect was identified as 44-year-old Misty Leigh Jackson of Foley, the girlfriend of the victim.
The victim was flown to University Hospital Trauma Center in Mobile to be treated and was still there in stable condition Wednesday.
Investigators were on the way there to speak with him Wednesday morning.
The victim and suspect have been living together and had been arguing the night before, according to police.
Police said that argument led to a physical altercation Monday morning resulting in the stabbing.
Jackson is being held in the Baldwin County Jail on no bond and is charged with first-degree domestic violence.
A bond hearing was expected later Wednesday.
