MOBILE, Ala. --Police are investigating the death of a man at an apartment complex in Gulf Shores.

Police originally responded to assist with a medical call last night when they found a man, dead.

The deceased man has been identified as Grover Richard Byrd, 41 from Mt. Vernon.

Police tell FOX10 News it was the officers who responded to that medical call last night that called in investigators.

That investigation went through the night and continues today.

Police say they still have several witnesses they need to talk with.

When asked what would constitute a death investigation like this to carry on, they state there could be several reasons. In this case, it continues because there are too many loose ends and nothing that could absolutely rule out foul play.