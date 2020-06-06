GULF SHORES, Ala. --Gulf Shores Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Marty D. Kent. He is 54 years old, 110 pounds, and a white male.
He has undergone some recent medical treatment that causes him to become confused.
He left his condo in Gulf Shores on June 4th to get dinner and he hasn’t returned. He’s driving a Green 2006 Ford F150 with gold trim. The passenger side running board is missing and the truck has lots of fishing poles in the bed. The truck has Arkansas plates.
Last known location to law enforcement was this morning at 3:40 a.m. in Loxley.
The most recent leads are that he may be in the Stockton area or possibly even in the Ft. Walton Beach area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.