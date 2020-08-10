GULF SHORES, Ala. --According to the Gulf Shores Police department Facebook page, Gulf Shores Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a subject who was seen on camera stealing campaign signs on numerous occasions.
The subject is a white male, driving a tan Jeep Gladiator.
If you can provide any information on this subject or vehicle please contact Detective Nick Corcoran at 251-968-9785.
