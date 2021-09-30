GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- A 28-year-old Fultondale, Ala., man was booked into jail in Baldwin County Thursday morning after his arrest on a drug trafficking charge by Gulf Shores police.

Police say they received a report Wednesday night of a suspicious vehicle parked at a condominium on West Beach. When officers arrived, they began to question the driver and female passenger.

During the course of the questioning, police say, it was discovered that Chandler Thomas Hawkins was in possession of 36 grams of methamphetamine.

Police say 28 grams constitute trafficking weight.

The female passenger was found to be in possession of a small amount of meth and charged with possession of a controlled substance, police say.

Hawking was charged with drug trafficking and is being held on no bond pending a bond hearing.