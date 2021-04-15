GULF SHORES, Ala. --Police are still investigating the death of a man at an apartment complex in Gulf Shores.

Police originally responded to assist with a medical call on April 8, when they found a man, dead.

The deceased man has been identified as Grover Richard Byrd, 41 from Mt. Vernon.

Through the investigation, Gulf Shores PD says Byrd's cause of death was a stab wound to the torso.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will eventually be presented to a grand jury.