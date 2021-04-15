GULF SHORES, Ala. --Police are still investigating the death of a man at an apartment complex in Gulf Shores.
Police originally responded to assist with a medical call on April 8, when they found a man, dead.
The deceased man has been identified as Grover Richard Byrd, 41 from Mt. Vernon.
Through the investigation, Gulf Shores PD says Byrd's cause of death was a stab wound to the torso.
The investigation is ongoing and the case will eventually be presented to a grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.