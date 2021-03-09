According to a spokesperson with Gulf Shores Police, a vehicle chase and subsequent manhunt has just ended Tuesday morning in an arrest off Fort Morgan Road.

Police say officers spotted a car that had been reported stolen, and when they attempted to stop it, the driver refused.

The pursuit went down Fort Morgan Road and at some point the suspect bailed out of the car and ran on foot, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter and began searching. Police say the suspect was located by a police canine hiding in the back yard of a residence.

We're the scene is clear at this point, and no one is in any danger.

This is a developing story.