GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - According to a spokesperson with Gulf Shores Police, a search for a man accused of stealing his employer's truck ended Tuesday morning with his arrest off Fort Morgan Road.

Police say a man reported that his truck had been stolen by an employee and officers agreed to meet the victim at a location where they believed the truck was being hidden.

They say the victim arrived at the location prior to officers getting there and it was at that time that the suspect fled on foot.

At that time officers set up a perimeter and began searching. They say the suspect was located by a police canine hiding in the back yard of a residence.

