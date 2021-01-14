GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores Police continue to look for a local contractor they say took money for work he never did. Several people are accusing him of taking down payments for jobs and then not showing up to do the work. Gulf Shores Police said more folks have come forward in the last 24 hours.
Sandra and Earl Sullivan were moving into their new Gulf Shores home in June of 2020 and needed a fence to keep their dogs in. That’s when they said they first contacted John McCaddin. Sandra Sullivan said she had no reason to think the work wouldn’t be done.
“Checked out all his reviews, which they were all good…good reviews. Went to the Better Business Bureau on their website, checked out that as well. Made sure there was nothing on there, which there was nothing. Everything looked good,” Sullivan recalled.
Sullivan said McCadden took $4,500 as a down payment and never came back. They found another company to build their fence but want their money back. Since their case was reported, Gulf Shores Police said several other cases were reported in the months since, where McCadden is suspected of doing the same thing. More calls have come in in the last 24 hours.
“We took an additional two cases yesterday and we forwarded two cases to outside agencies as well and we found additional information that there might be numerous victims in the surrounding area that still don’t know that they’ve been victimized yet,” explained Detective Mike Hoguet with Gulf Shores Police.
Sullivan hopes he hears her message.
“I would like to say to John that, ‘You should turn yourself in, make it right,’ Sullivan appealed ‘Do the best you can and be a good person and you know, try and make things right with people that you have done wrong to.’”
Police said John McCadden had a reputable business and a good reputation up until June of last year when for some reason he started to do bad business. They’re asking that he turn himself in or if you know where he is, call Gulf Shores Police.
If you have information on his current whereabouts, you are asked to contact Det. Michael Hoguet at 251-968-6841.
