Gulf Shores Police Department detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence in the 2000 block of West Beach Boulevard.
Police say on April 8, 2020, at around 9:45 a.m., a representative from a local real estate rental company interrupted a burglary in progress at a house on West Beach. The suspects, a male and female, fled the residence and left the area in their vehicle. The witness followed them and telephoned police.
A vehicle stop conducted by GSPD personnel resulted in the arrests of 49-year-old Jimmy Albert Holbrook and 48-year-old Kaci L. Turek Holbrook.
• Possession of Marijuana 2nd
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Theft of Property 4th
• Burglary 3rd
• Violation of Orders, Rules, and Regulations of the Governor
Amid a global pandemic, Gulf Shores Police Chief Ed Delmore would like to make it clear to criminals that officers are still on patrol and making necessary arrests. “We are still here doing our jobs. Even though things have changed considerably, our organization is still committed to our community. We are actively looking for criminals”.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact GSPD Detective Mike Hoguet at 251-968-9841 or mhoguet@gulfshoresal.gov .
