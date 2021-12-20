GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Gulf Shores Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is attempting to identify a man who is wanted for questioning in regards to a felony theft that occurred at the Gulf Shores Walmart on Saturday.
Police circulated an image of the man captured by a store surveillance camera.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Harris at 251-968-9836 or the GSPD Communications center at 251-968-2431 after hours.
