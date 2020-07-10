GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Shores Police Department (GSPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Asa Hamilton Goode.
Police say on July 10, detectives served search warrants at Goode Realty offices in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Goode is currently wanted for the following:
- 2 counts Criminal Impersonation
- 1 count Theft of services 1st
- 1 count Theft of services 2nd
- 1 count Theft of services 4th
Officials say Goode is believed to be traveling with a small child in a white 2014 Mercedes GL450 bearing Alabama plate LNG4UA. They say a person claiming to represent Goode told detectives that Goode has left the area. Based on that information, GSPD is working with the United States Marshals Service to locate him.
This is an ongoing investigation in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
GSPD detectives would like to speak to other victims and/or witnesses. If you have information regarding similar interactions with Asa Goode, please call Detective Nick Corcoran at 251-968-2431
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.